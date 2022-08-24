Lockport: Beer Tasting Fundraiser For Local Hospital
August 24, 2022 10:17AM CDT
The City of Lockport one of their newest restaurants is helping Silver Cross Hospital raise money. The Tangled Roots Beer Tasting will take place on September 8th between 5pm and 9pm at Lock & Mule in downtown Lockport. There will be complimentary valet provided by the City of Lockport. To register click here.
$55 Ticket includes:
- Flight of Four craft beers
- Choose from three tasting times – 5:15 pm, 6:15 pm or 7:15 pm
- Guided tasting with Tangled Roots Brew Masters
- One additional drink ticket
- Savory starters and sweets
- Fun with friends
- Plus Silent Auction & Raffle Prizes