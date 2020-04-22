Lockport Cancels “Old Canal Days”
Lockport/nj
In an effort to continue to minimize the impact of COVID-19, and in the interest of public health and safety, the Lockport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel Old Canal Days, originally scheduled for June 18-21, 2020. While the decision was not made lightly, the Chamber Board felt it necessary, in accordance with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders and current recommended guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Every year, Old Canal Days attracts thousands of residents and visitors to Lockport in celebration of the City of Historic Pride and the I&M Canal’s contributions to the region. This family-friendly summer festival features the annual Lockport parade, live music, craft show, family-friendly activities, carnival, food trucks, beer garden, wine tent, and much more.