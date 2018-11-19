Lockport Celebrates 14th Annual Christmas In The Square

The City of Lockport, Lockport Township Park District, and Lockport Township Government are hosting the 14th annual Christmas in the Square event on Saturday, November 24 from 1-4:30 p.m. in Central Square at 222 E. 9th Street in Lockport. Come join Santa and his live reindeer, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, and more to celebrate the start of the holiday season! Santa will have a special gift for each child.

Have your picture taken with Santa, listen to carolers, visit Santa’s workshop, and participate in several family-fun activities for all ages to enjoy, including Mainstreet Lockport’s Passport to Christmas in the Square program. Participants will get their own passport to downtown businesses, and receive a stamp for visiting each destination in order to qualify for the raffle at 4:30 p.m. Also at the end of our day together, our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will “light up Lockport” to officially kick off the holiday season. This event is sponsored by the Lockport Township Park District, City of Lockport, Lockport Township Government, Berkot’s Foods, ML Realty Partners, V3 Companies, Strand Associates Inc., Christopher B Burke Engineering, Ltd., and Chamlin &Associates.