Lockport Central Campus Students Will Be Bused To Lincoln-Way North High School

Dear Lockport Township High School District 205 Parents and Guardians,

We want to provide you with an immediate update regarding tonight’s LTHS Emergency Board of Education Meeting. This evening, (Tuesday, Nov 7th) the Board of Education approved a resolution that I recommended to the Board which is aligned on School Operations to conduct in-person learning for Central Campus students at an alternative location at the Lincoln-Way North High School property. This resolution is aligned to the Board of Education’s goal to resume in-person learning as soon as possible while ensuring that a thorough inspection is made of all spaces inside of Central Campus and appropriate repairs, remodeling, or remediation takes place to address any defects. Several Administrative leaders and I have examined remote learning options, learning options at East Campus for all students, and learning options at alternative locations in the community. As we move forward with this direction of school operations, we will share specifics and additional information with you as soon as we can.

If Porter families and community members were not able to watch the livestream of tonight’s LTHS Emergency Board of Education Meeting, it is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51O9XHVdrQ8

We appreciate your patience and trust in us as we continue to work on solutions for in-person learning with another neighboring community. Your commitment is vital to our shared success. As we move forward with this direction of school operations, we will share specifics and additional information with you as soon as we can.

Sincerely,

Robert McBride, Ed.D

Superintendent, Lockport Township High School District 205