Lockport Central Campus Updates

As we continue to work and plan for the week ahead of November 13, we ask for your continued collaboration and patience as the Class of 2027 relocates to Lincolnway-North High School on Wednesday, November 15. East Campus will have more traffic as 900+ freshmen be on campus each morning to transit to Lincolnway-North High School. We will continue to communicate with you and update the Central Campus Updates web page as needed with important and helpful information. Please take note of the following details:

Central Campus Building Updates:

Intergovernmental Lease Agreement On Thursday, November 9 , the Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 Board of Education approved the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to allow LTHS the use of Lincoln-Way North while repairs are being made to Lockport Central Campus. On Monday, November 20, the IGA will be presented to the LTHS Board of Education for approval at the monthly Board of Education Meeting.



LTHS Emergency Board of Education Meeting Livestream Nearly 5,000 viewers have watched the livestream of the LTHS Board of Education Meeting that took place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

School Plans for Central Campus Students Only Monday, November, 13: Central Campus students will be eLearning. Tuesday, November 14: Central Campus students will have no school. Set up day for Central staff members. Wednesday, November 15: First day of in-person learning for Central Campus students at Lincoln-Way North at a regular bell schedule (no late start) . More information will released next week.

Transportation We will provide bus transportation to our Central Campus students to and from Lincoln-Way North High School. Additional information will be provided as we continue with our planning. In the meantime, please watch this video of their bus route from Central Campus to Lincoln-Way North High School.

Lunch Service Quest will be preparing cold meals for Lincoln-Way North out of our Central cafeteria (sandwiches or wraps). Next week, we will provide meals for all students approved for free or reduced-price meals . All other students should plan on bringing bagged lunches next week.

A Look Inside of Lincoln-Way North High School We have produced this short video of a look inside Lincoln-Way North High School for Central Campus students and parents/guardians to see. While some images of the video are in the current status of workers cleaning and moving in furniture, we thought that it was important for students to see their temporary location for in-person learning.

Traveling Students Central Campus traveling students have the option to attend East Campus classes in-person and be stationed in the Maroon Room to complete their eLearning classes with their Central Campus teachers. East Campus students who travel to Central for in-person classes should go to the Maroon Room to join their online Central classes.

Lockport Academy & CCC The Lockport Academy and CCC will meet at the Lockport Township offices on Farrell Road for in-person learning. A separate email was sent to families with specific information regarding this transition.



Beyond Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210, we have received help from Plainfield School District 202, East Aurora School District 131, and Joliet Junior College. The collaboration has been incredible and we thank those communities for the outpour of help. As we move forward with this direction of school operations, we will continue to communicate with you and update the Central Campus Updates web page as needed with important and helpful information.

Sincerely,

Robert McBride, Ed.D

Superintendent, Lockport Township High School District 205