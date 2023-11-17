Lockport Encourages Shoppers To Shop Local
November 17, 2023 9:07AM CST
Small business Saturday is coming up on November 25th, but the City of Lockport is adding a bit of a twist to small business Saturday as an incentive to shop local. Beginning Sunday, November 19th through the 24th if you shop local in Lockport, if you purchase you get one entry for every $5 you spend and can be entered into a drawing to win cash.
Complete Rules
- Purchases made Nov. 19-24 will receive one entry for every $5 spent
- Purchase made Nov. 25 (Small Business Saturday) will receive one entry for every dollar spent
- Drawing will be held on Friday, December 8th at 1pm on Facebook Live
- A list of Lockport Chamber member businesses can be found at https://members.lockportchamber.com/activememberdirectory
- Receipts must be received no later than Tuesday, December 5th
- Receipts may be emailed to [email protected] or postmarked by December 1st and mailed to:
Lockport Chamber of Commerce
222 E. 9th St.; 3rd Floor
Lockport, Il 60441
- Receipts must contain the date of purchase
- Include your name, email and phone number when submitting your receipts
- One winner per entry
- Copies of receipts will be accepted
For more information