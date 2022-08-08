Lockport Gets New Automotive Business

Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
“Bettenhausen is a great name in the industry. The City of Lockport is excited to see Bettenhausen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at I-355 & 159th and be part of our community.” said Mayor Streit.
For over 60 years, Bettenhausen has been a family-owned dealership in the Chicagoland area, dedicated to providing the best service and sales experience possible. “The Bettenhausen Family and our dealerships have been mainstays in the Tinley Park and Orland Park communities for decades,” said Mike Bettenhausen, Bettenhausen Automotive President. “We look forward to carrying on the Bettenhausen tradition of integrity with exceptional customer service and growing the bond with the Lockport community for decades as well.” The dealership will add over one hundred jobs to the community and anticipates opening by the end of 2023.