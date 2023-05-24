Lockport Heroes Banner Program Information & Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Lockport will hold a Memorial Day Service and Public Dedication Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Central Square beside the flagpole (222 East 9th Street).

In the event of adverse weather, the event will be moved inside City Hall. All are welcome to attend. From Memorial Day to Veterans Day, the banners will be displayed around Central Square (222 E. 9th Street) as well as down 9th Street from Washington Street to State Street.

The Lockport Heroes Banner Program was launched in April by the City of Lockport, Lockport Summer Art Series, and the Lockport VFW to honor the accomplishments of men and women from Lockport who have served in the military forces. With 35 banners available, the banner program rapidly sold out. Every purchase benefited the Lockport Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5788. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a non-profit veteran’s service organization made up of qualifying veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces.

“The Lockport Heroes Banner Program is a fitting tribute to the brave men and women from Lockport who have served our country. We believe these banners will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women to protect our freedom. The program has received widespread support from the community, with many residents already expressing their gratitude for this initiative. We owe it to these heroes to honor their legacy and ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” said Mayor

Steve Streit.