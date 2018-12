The Lockport Township High School District has announced that a school lockdown that was called on Tuesday afternoon was a false alarm. It was at 12:48 p.m. that a Code Red or a school lockdown was called due to a mis-dial in a classroom when a teacher accidentally activated the emergency system. The Lockport Police arrived a determined that the Code Red was in fact in a mis-dial and declared an all clear at 12:58 p.m.