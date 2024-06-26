Lockport Independence Day Fireworks
June 26, 2024 6:01AM CDT
The City of Lockport will host the annual fireworks show on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Dellwood Park, starting at dusk, to commemorate Independence Day. In the event of a cancellation due to adverse weather conditions, a new date will be announced. The Lockport Township Park District will also host live music at the Performing Arts Center located at 199 E. Woods Drive from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Villa Nova will be selling food and refreshments. The concession stand located near the baseball field will also be open.