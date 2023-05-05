Lockport Man Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery in Joliet

A 28-year-old Lockport man is facing multiple felony charges after an armed robbery in Joliet on Thursday morning. Joseph Weber is facing charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault to Peace Officer and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Joliet Police were called to the 7-Eleven store on East Cass Street at 4:14 AM on Thursday morning. Officers learned that a male suspect was wearing a facemask and armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money while threatening the clerk.

The suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of crash. A short time later, Joliet Police made a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Ottawa Street on a vehicle matching the description of the armed robbery suspect .

The driver, Joseph Weber, was identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and was placed into custody. Two other males in the vehicle were questioned and it was determined that they were uninvolved in the robbery.

Weber was in possession of cash, a knife and a facemask at the time of the arrest. While being placed in the back of a squad car, he ran from Officers while still in handcuffs.

Officers quickly caught up to Weber and he continued to resist Officers by trying to kick and pull away.Weber was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and

then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.