Lockport Man Arrested For Possession of Child Porn
Anthony J. Leonardi, a 49-year-old male of Lockport, IL
A Lockport man is being held on $150,000 bond for possession of Child Pornography. On April 14th the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested Anthony J. Leonardi, a 49-year-old male of Lockport, IL, for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
ISP Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Leonardi was allegedly engaged in possession of child pornography. A thorough investigation ensued, and a search warrant was executed on April 14, 2021, at Leonardi’s residence.
During the warrant execution, Investigators seized evidence supporting an arrest for child pornography. Leonardi was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felonies).