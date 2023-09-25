Lockport man arrested for retail theft

A 51-year-old Lockport man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a local store.

Terone McCambry has been charged with Felony Retail Theft, Possession of a

Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On Friday afternoon, at 1:07 p.m. that Joliet Police were called to the Dollar General on Essington Road for retail theft.

Officers learned that McCamby had entered the store and placed a large amount of merchandise into a bin and then left the store without the merchandise. A short time later, a second suspect entered a back door to the business and began loading the stolen merchandise into a Kia Sportage in which McCambry was driving.

The vehicle with McCambry and the suspect fled northbound on Essington Road. Officers

determined that the vehicle had been previously reported stolen. A short time later, Officers located the vehicle and suspects in a parking lot in the 3100 block of West Jefferson Street.

Both McCambry and the suspect attempted to run from the scene. Officers caught up to McCambry and placed him into custody without incident.