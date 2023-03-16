Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning

Illinois State Police continue to investigate a head on collision in unincorporated Will County near Lockport on Wednesday, March 15th. It was at 6:25 a.m. that a driver of a brown 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was travelling southbound on Route 171 and for unknown reasons, crossed the center lane divider and entered the northbound lanes. The SUV struck a black pick-up truck, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 that was in the northbound lanes on Route 171.

The driver of the SUV is a 29-year-old male from Lockport and declared deceased on the scene. While the driver of the pick-up truck is a 75-year old male from Plainfield, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. All lanes of Illinois Route 171 were shut down for a crash investigation, but reopened by 10:35 a.m. The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time.