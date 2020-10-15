      Breaking News
Lockport Man Injured In I-57 Crash That Blocked Lanes For Hours Wednesday Morning

The fatal crash on I-57 on Wednesday morning near Cicero takes the life of a Chicago man and leaves two others injured including a Lockport man.

The crash happened late Tuesday night at 11:20 p.m. and blocked lanes into Wednesday morning. Illinois State police report indicates that one vehicle became disabled in the right lane of traffic going southbound on I-57 at 171st Street just south of Cicero. Another vehicle was merging from the center lane to the right lane and struck the disabled vehicle in the right lane.

All I-57 lanes were closed for several hours and didn’t open until 5:10 a.m on Wednesday morning.

One of the occupants of the vehicle that crashed into the stopped vehicle has died. A 23-year-old man from Chicago. The other occupant, a 44-year-old Lockport man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, a 20-year old from California in the stopped vehicle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

