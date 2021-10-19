UPDATE: MAN FOUND SAFE (LOCKPORT MAN MISSING – SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC)

UPDATE: Lockport resident, Derrick Wing has been found and was returned safely to his home
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate a seventeen-year-old male missing from the Lockport area.
Derrick Wing is a seventeen (17) year old, male/white, with brown hair and brown eyes. Derrick is approximately 5’ 7” and weighs 130 pounds. Derrick was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and grey sneakers.
On 10/12/2021, Derrick Wing left his residence without permission. It was reported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office that the last time Derrick had been in communication with family members was on 10/14/2021 with the use of a cellular telephone application. It was also reported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office that Derrick does not own a cellphone or tablet, and it is unknown by what means Derrick was using to communicate with his family.
Derrick has been diagnosed as autistic with having other medical conditions and he did not take any of his prescription medication with him. It is believed that Derrick may have left the state, possibly in route to Indiana or Wisconsin.
Anyone with information pertaining to the possible whereabouts of Derrick Wing is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. You can contact Detective Kim Topolewski via email at [email protected] or at 815-405-0816.