The Will County Coroner’s officer is reporting the death of a Lockport man and it is being investigated as a homicide. Twenty-three year old Alexander Perez was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 68-hundred block of Hadrian Drive in Joliet. An autopsy revealed that Mr. Perez died from a gunshot wound.

Mr. Perez was pronounced dead on Wednesday, August 29th at 3:20 a.m.