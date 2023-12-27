Lockport Mayor Issues Executive Order Regarding Migrants

Lockport Mayor Steve Streit has issued an Executive Order regulating the unscheduled arrival of intercity buses carrying migrants from the country’s southern border. As Lockport is a “Home Rule” community, the Mayor is authorized to make Executive Orders in the case of a state of emergency.

With suburbs like Elmhurst and Fox River Grove seeing migrants dropped off without notice or resources, the city of Lockport has issued a clear plan to manage the possibility of migrants dropped off in that community.

Effective immediately, the Lockport Chief of Police is charged with the authority to take action to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of and visitors to Lockport.

The Order says that “time is of the essence due to the incoming inclement weather within the Chicagoland area and the immediate increase in demands on City and other governmental agencies’ resources resulting from the discharge of (migrants) within the City.”

To see the entire order, click on image below.

Part of the plan includes drop-off days of operation Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with no drop-offs allowed on the weekend or on city holidays.

Intercity bus operators must fill out an application to discharge passengers, and those applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the application to be approved by the Lockport’s police chief. Bus operators of unscheduled intercity buses must carry a physical or electronic copy of an approved application and present it for inspection at the place of loading/unloading upon request by any employee or designee of the City.

The penalty for bus operators not complying with the mayor’s Executive Order could face penalties, including towing and impoundment of their bus, fines, and even criminal penalties.

The order is in effect until the adjournment of of the first regular meeting of the City Council on January 3, 2024, in which the City Council can adopt other Rules and Regulations or a similar ordinance in its place.