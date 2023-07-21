1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lockport: Old 9th Street Railway Crossing Closed Until Tuesday July 25th

July 21, 2023 6:02AM CDT
Lockport: Old 9th Street Railway Crossing Closed Until Tuesday July 25th
Old 9th Street Railroad Crossing closed

Lockport residents on the West Side will see a detour today through Tuesday.

BNSF Railway will be closing Old 9th Street railway crossing today. The crossing will remain closed until the morning of Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A detour route will be posted by BNSF Railway. BNSF is working on the Quiet Zone project. In order to accommodate traffic, a previously gated area of old Chevron park will open to allow West Side residents access.

