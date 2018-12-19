Lockport Police Department’s Officer Dave McDaniel to be Presented With Life Saving Award

The Lockport Police Department reports that in November 2018, Officer Dave McDaniel saved a man’s life by performing CPR at a local grocery store. For his quick response and heroic efforts, Officer McDaniel will be presented with a Life Saving Award at the City Council Meeting on Wednesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM at City Hall, 222 E. 9th Street, on the 3rd Floor in the Board Room.

Chief Terry Lemming of the Lockport Police Department will be presenting a Life Saving Award to Officer McDaniel as well as letters of commendation to the firefighters of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District (LTFPD).

Last month, Officer McDaniel reported to Jewel Osco in Lockport at 16625 W. 159th Street in response to a call that Dan Cassity was in distress. Upon arrival, Officer McDaniel performed CPR to revive Mr. Cassity. Then two weeks ago, Mr. Cassity walked into the Lockport Police Department to surprise and thank Officer McDaniel for saving his life, as well as the firefighters from the LTFPD that assisted in the response.