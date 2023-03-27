Lockport Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Car At Walmart Parking Lot
March 27, 2023 6:23PM CDT
Two people were found dead in their cars earlier today at the Walmart parking lot on Farrell Road in Lockport. According to Lockport Police, they were called to the scene of two people inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found the two individuals dead, possibly related to an overdose. As of this posting, investigators have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest information