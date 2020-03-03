Lockport School District Hired Teacher Who Was Fired From Markham Job
A Lockport gym teacher is out of a job after he omitted a concealed carry violation for bringing a loaded weapon into his former school on his recent application. Curtis Simonson was arrested last April and later fired by Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 44. The 49-year-old did not include the fact that he previously worked in the south suburban Markham school district on hiring documents. Simonson also claimed on his application that he’d never been terminated from a position, despite having been fired by Prairie-Hills two months before he applied.