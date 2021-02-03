Lockport State Senator Hopes To Brighten The Lives Of Seniors This Valentine’s Day
To brighten the lives of older residents who have been isolated from loved ones, State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport) invites residents of all ages to donate valentines to be given out at local long-term care facilities.
“Whether the cards are bought in a store or made from paper and markers, many older residents could use an extra reminder that they are cared for,” Connor said. “I encourage families, students, community members and anyone with artistic talent to send in a Valentine’s Day card to spread love to our older neighbors.”
Connor’s office will collect Valentine’s Day cards through Wednesday, Feb. 10. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to various long-term care facilities in the community.
Those wishing to participate can drop off cards in the box outside Connor’s office or mail them to:
State Senator John Connor
20660 Caton Farm Rd.
Unit D
Crest Hill, IL 60403
The donation box will be accessible from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 10.