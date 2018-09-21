Lockport State Street Construction Project Is Progressing

The City of Lockport’s landmark State Street construction project is progressing. Construction crews completed the sidewalk, curb, water main, and on-street parking on the west side of State Street and moving to the east side on Friday, September 21. The roadwork phase of the project is on schedule to be completed in late November of this year.

The switch to construction on the east side of State Street marks the beginning of stage 2. During this phase of the project, the contractor D Construction will perform similar work to that which was performed on the west side during stage 1, including installing sidewalk, curb, and water main, now on the east side.

The City recently received a request which is under consideration, to allow D Construction to extend their construction hours, in an effort to minimize the impact of the length of the project. Current construction hours are between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The proposed hours include overnight construction from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday (no overnight work Sunday night into Monday). The extended hours would not affect the cost of the project. The City is currently seeking input from the business community regarding the contractor’s request.

The project, overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation, began in early 2018 and focuses on alleviating traffic congestion and implementing safety improvements at the intersection of IL Route 171 (State Street) and IL Route 7 (9th Street). Improvements being made throughout the project include:

New left turn lanes onto State Street

Bump-outs at the intersection of State and 9th to calm traffic

Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and crossings

Reconstructed on-street parking

Traffic signal replacement

Utility relocations and water main replacements

Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson says they’re, “very excited to continue moving forward on this project, which will improve safety for drivers and pedestrians in the Downtown Historic District.” Benson says they’re “grateful to our local business community for their understanding and patience.” He’s also thankful to their residents for their support.