Lockport Township High School District 205 School Board Member Resigns

A school board member from Lockport has resigned. Marty Boersma informed the Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education that he was resigning from his position as a school board member effective Wednesday, December 20, 2023. He was elected in April 2023, and he was sworn into office in May 2023.

“We appreciate all of his work during his short term with us and we wish him the best,” said Ann Lopez-Caneva, LTHS D205 Board President.

“I believe the entire board appreciates Mr. Boersma’s willingness to volunteer and serve his community. It has been a pleasure getting to know him as a person and board member. I respect the careful thought and consideration that he gave to this important decision for himself, our board, and the community,” said Dr. Robert McBride, LTHS D205 Superintendent.

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the LTHS Board of Education will release an application process for those interested community members who would like to be considered to fill this vacant seat. The LTHS Board of Education will have a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Porter Room at East Campus. The primary reason for the meeting is for the approval of state applications and waivers. The Board will add to its closed session agenda a discussion of the selection process for a new board member. The Board will release to the public that selection process on Friday, January 12, 2024, and the information will be published on the LTHS website. The Board presently plans to interview applicants in late January/February so that they can appoint the new member in February 2024.