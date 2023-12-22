1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lockport Township High School District 205 School Board Member Resigns

December 22, 2023 6:10AM CST
Lockport township High School District Office/md

A school board member from Lockport has resigned. Marty Boersma informed the Lockport Township High School District 205  Board of Education that he was resigning from his position as a school board member effective Wednesday, December 20, 2023. He was elected in April 2023, and he was sworn  into office in May 2023.  

“We appreciate all of his work during his short term with us and we wish him the best,” said  Ann Lopez-Caneva, LTHS D205 Board President. 

“I believe the entire board appreciates Mr. Boersma’s willingness to volunteer and serve his  community. It has been a pleasure getting to know him as a person and board member. I  respect the careful thought and consideration that he gave to this important decision for  himself, our board, and the community,” said Dr. Robert McBride, LTHS D205  Superintendent.  

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the LTHS Board of Education will release an application  process for those interested community members who would like to be considered to fill this  vacant seat. The LTHS Board of Education will have a Special Board Meeting on Thursday,  January 11, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Porter Room at East Campus. The primary reason for  the meeting is for the approval of state applications and waivers. The Board will add to its  closed session agenda a discussion of the selection process for a new board member. The  Board will release to the public that selection process on Friday, January 12, 2024, and the  information will be published on the LTHS website. The Board presently plans to interview  applicants in late January/February so that they can appoint the new member in February 2024.

