Lockport Township High School District 205 Seeks To Fill Board of Education Vacancy

With the unfortunate loss of Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers on June 24, 2024, the Board of Education of Lockport Township High School District 205 is seeking an individual who will be appointed to fill the vacant position on its Board of Education through May 2025. Any individual appointed to the vacant seat on the Board will have to run for election in the April 2025 Consolidated Election if they choose to do so.

