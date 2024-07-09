1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Lockport Township High School District 205 Seeks To Fill Board of Education Vacancy

July 9, 2024 5:27AM CDT
Share
Lockport Township High School District 205 Seeks To Fill Board of Education Vacancy
Lockport township High School District Office/md

With the unfortunate loss of Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers on June 24, 2024, the Board of Education of Lockport Township High  School District 205 is seeking an individual who will be appointed to fill the vacant position on its Board of Education through May  2025. Any individual appointed to the vacant seat on the Board will have to run for election in the April 2025 Consolidated Election if they  choose to do so.  

For more information click here.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

Probable Cause Of Death Released By Will County Coroner For Joliet Fire Department Captain
3

New Illinois Laws Begin Today
4

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House
5

Shooting Investigation on the West Side

Recent Posts