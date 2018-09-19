Lockport Township High School District Begins Superintendent Search

Lockport Township High School Superintendent Todd Wernet is set to retire on June 30th, 2019. The Board of Education has initiated the process of locating the next superintendent of schools at their August Board meeting where they hired B.W. P. & Associates to undertake the search and hiring process. The public will be allowed to give their opinions at a community focus group meeting on October 1st at the East Campus. More information can be found online at lths.org. The board is hoping to have a new superintendent hired by the December or January board meeting.