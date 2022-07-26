Lockport Township High School East Campus Principal Receives Award

Lockport Township High School (LTHS) District 205 is honored to announce that on July 18, 2022, the Board of Education recognized, Dr. John Greenan, Principal at LTHS East Campus who has been selected as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year for the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) Three Rivers Region. In advance of the annual IPA state-wide conference in October, the process to select the Illinois principals of the year at the
elementary, middle, and high school levels begins. IPA is divided into several geographic regions, and each region nominates its respective principal of the year. If nominated, a principal completes an application, including letters of recommendation. Candidates are selected by their peer principals, and Greenan was selected as the Three Rivers IPA High School Principal of the Year.
Greenan said on receiving the award, “I am incredibly humbled and blessed to be named the Illinois Principals Association Three Rivers Region High School Principal of the Year. One of the great things about being a high school principal is the opportunity to network with other principals. I have met and collaborated with a number of talented principals, so this award is very gratifying in a sense that others have noticed the work we have done at Lockport Township High School. I really look at this award as our school being honored.”
Greenan ensures that each student at LTHS feels welcomed. “Having all of our students feel a sense of belonging to LTHS is so important to me and our school district. Through academics, college and career opportunities, athletics, activities, and school events, one of my goals is for all students to experience what LTHS has to offer and have that experience influence the path to their future, as well as provide a memory they can look back on and cherish,” said Greenan.
Greenan shared, “I can’t say that becoming a high school principal was the career path I knew I was going to take. I wanted to be a teacher and coach because of my desire to be a positive influence on kids. I was fortunate to have great teachers and coaches in my life, and I wanted to be that same person to others. I earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and eventually a Doctoral Degree, which helped influence me to pursue leadership positions at LTHS. My experiences as a teacher, coach, dean, and assistant principal greatly helped me be prepared for this position. I still see myself as a teacher and coach, just now in a different role. I just completed my 20th year at LTHS and am now going on my 4th year as principal. One of my favorite things about being a principal is being able to promote and celebrate the success of our students and school.”
Greenan became the East Campus Principal on July 1, 2019. Greenan has served District 205 since 2002 in a number of significant roles: as a social studies teacher, boys basketball coach, Dean of students at both campuses, and Assistant Principal at East Campus. Greenan earned his Bachelor’s degree in History, Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Francis.