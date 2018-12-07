Lockport Township High School May Have a Case of Mumps

Lockport Township High School District 205 has sent a letter informing parents and legal guardians of student’s that an individual within Lockport Township High School may have contracted a case of mumps. Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by the mumps virus. Mumps typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite, and is followed by swelling of salivary glands. The best way to prevent your child from getting mumps is to make sure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations. Schoolaged children should have received at least one dose of a mumps vaccine on or after their first birthday. A second dose of MMR is also recommended at 4-6 years of age. If you are not sure whether you child has received mumps vaccine, you should contact your child’s primary care provider. If your child or anyone in your household develops symptoms of mumps you should notify your primary care provider immediately. Persons with mumps should remain at home for 5 days after the swelling of the salivary glands began.