Log Cutting For IKEA Distribution Center Grand Opening In Joliet

The official grand opening of the state of the art IKEA Distribution Center in Joliet occurred Wednesday morning. The 1.25 million square foot facility will eventually employee 300 workers. Over the next 6 months, employees from the Minooka facility will be phased into the current facility. One of the environmental highlights is the distribution center’s 268,920-square-foot solar array built with 9,036 solar panels. The array, currently the largest in Illinois, will produce approximately 3,377,000 kWh of electricity annually for the facility, the equivalent of reducing 2,513 tons of carbon dioxide which is equal to the emission of 538 cars or providing electricity for 377 homes yearly. Sustainability is one of IKEA’s goals. They’re working towards a minimum of 90% of the waste from their stores, distribution centers and other operations sorted for recycling.

IKEA doesn’t partake in ribbon cutting ceremonies but log cutting ceremonies. The log set up in the warehouse as seen below.