Lollapalooza Gets Ready To Kick Off Amid COVID Rise

With Lollapalooza getting ready to kick off in Grant Park in Chicago, organizers have a stern message to attendees: Get vaccinated, or get tested multiple times over the weekend. To get into the festival, ticket holders must either show a printed copy of their vaccine card, a vaccine record or a negative COVID test taken in the prior 72 hours. The outdoor event runs from Thursday to Sunday and features the Foo Fighters, Journey, Tyler The Creator, Miley Cyrus, and dozens of others. If you can’t make it to Chicago for the event, it will be streaming on Hulu. The 2020 edition of the concert was canceled due to COVID.