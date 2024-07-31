Long Running Ribfest in Naperville Has Come To An End

For over three decades, the Exchange Club of Naperville has hosted Ribfest and now that’s over. In a Facebook post the Exchange Club of Naperville outlined high costs for ending the annual summer food and music fest.

Facebook post from the Exchange Club of Naperville below:

For the last 35 years, the Exchange Club of Naperville has raised over $22,000,000 for the causes of prevention of child abuse and domestic violence. We have given to over 75 local agencies including our own Strong Families program, previously known as Project Help. We have made a huge impact for families and children in our community, reaching new levels of fundraising every year. This was in part due to the huge success of Ribfest.

As our lease expired in Naperville, there was not another location in town that we were offered that could hold the event. Covid came and we were not able to host the event for two years. We found a new location in Wheaton at the county fairgrounds but the costs of the event post covid were very high and we were not able to generate enough income to be profitable.

It is with great sadness that we will not be able to continue on with Ribfest in the future. We can be proud of the years of service we have given to our town and families. Ribfest, The Grand Prix, 3 on 3 basketball tournaments, parades, many service projects, Police and Firefighters of the year, The Crime prevention calendar, Adopt a family at Christmas, the holiday trolley Christmas parties, Ribfest pre-parties and after parties, scholarships for students in all of our schools, the 911 ceremony, give a kid a flag to wave. Our impact will live on in our community because of our years of dedication and service to our community.