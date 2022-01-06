      Breaking News
Long Weekend For Students & Staff At Plainfield District 202

No school tomorrow for Plainfield District 202 students and staff.

Due to logistical transportation and staffing issues related to a rise in COVID related cases, we will be using an emergency day tomorrow , Friday, January 7th.

It will be a day of non-attendance for students and staff. There will not be remote learning tomorrow.

The day of attendance for January 7th will be made up on May 27, 2022, as part of their 5 emergency days budgeted into the 2021-22 school year.

Twelve-month employees and principals will need to report to their respective buildings if possible. District 202 plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 10, 2022.

