Winter Solstice – The Winter Solstice – the first day of astronomical winter is on December 21st. On that date the sun crosses the sky along its lowest path for the year, reaching only 26 degrees above the horizon at its highest point. December 21st is the longest night of the year – 14 hours and 50 minutes. However, the earliest sunset of the year is on December 8th. By the end of December, the sun is setting ten minutes later than on December 8th. The latest sunrise of the year is on January 5th. The weeks around the Winter Solstice have been celebrated for thousands of years throughout the Northern Hemisphere. Many of our Christmas decorations, such as holly and mistletoe, are leftovers from these ancient celebrations.



From the Trackman Planetarium at Joliet Junior College:ARTHUR MAURER