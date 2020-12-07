Longtime Councilman Not Seeking Reelection
Joliet City Hall/md
A familiar face on the Joliet City Council will not seek reelection. Councilman Mike Turk in a letter he send out Sunday, says he will not seek reelection, saying this was not an easy decision to make. He’s been on the City Council for 34 years. He says to do the job of a Councilman requires a lot of time and energy which factored into his decision. He still works full time at the Southern Will county Co-Op for Special Education of which he still intends to remain employed.
Turk says, it was “an honor that the citizens of Joliet have given me the opportunity these last 34 years to serve them as an At Large Councilman.” He wanted to thank his supporters, family and friends for their unwavering support.