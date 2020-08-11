Looting In Chicago Once Again Puts Suburbs On Alert
Promenade mall in Bolingbrook, entrance blocked/md
The entrance to the Bolingbrook Promenade is once again blocked by snow plow trucks. The scene is similar to one following massive protests across the country following the death of George Floyd. Looting in Loop on Sunday night saw dozens of stores along the magnificent mile destroyed. The mall in Bolingbrook blocking their entrances against looters.
Mayor Lightfoot is sending a strong message to the people who looted downtown Chicago early yesterday. The mayor warned the looters that, “We are coming for you.” Lightfoot called the looting an assault on the city. Police Superintendent David Brown said social media posts based on misinformation about a police shooting on Sunday fueled calls for downtown looting. In response to the unrest, the city restricted access to the downtown area last night into this morning.