Lots Of Local Baseball Action In Joliet This Weekend

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 3 at 4:00 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 2 at 7:00 pm: Elmhurst York vs. Hoffman Estates Conant

Game 1 at 4:00 pm: Providence Catholic vs. Edwardsville

3A

Fri., Jun. 7

Game 1 at 10:00 am: Morris vs. Crystal Lake Central

Game 2 at 1:00 pm: Lemont vs. Highland

Sat., Jun. 8

Game 3 at 10:00 am: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2