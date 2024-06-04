Lots Of Local Baseball Action In Joliet This Weekend
June 4, 2024 10:06AM CDT
The Providence Catholic Celtics are one of three teams from our area that will be playing at Duly Health and Care Field this weekend in the 4A IHSA State baseball tournament. Morris and Lemont are both in the 3A final four. The weekend schedule in Joliet is below:
4A
Site: Joliet (Slammers Stadium)
Fri., Jun. 7
Game 1 at 4:00 pm: Providence Catholic vs. Edwardsville
Game 2 at 7:00 pm: Elmhurst York vs. Hoffman Estates Conant
Sat., Jun. 8
Game 3 at 4:00 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
3A
Fri., Jun. 7
Game 1 at 10:00 am: Morris vs. Crystal Lake Central
Game 2 at 1:00 pm: Lemont vs. Highland
Sat., Jun. 8
Game 3 at 10:00 am: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 4 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2