Lots Of Local Baseball Action In Joliet This Weekend

June 4, 2024 10:06AM CDT
Providence Catholic Celtics play at Duly Health and Care Field this weekend.

The Providence Catholic Celtics are one of three teams from our area that will be playing at Duly Health and Care Field this weekend in the 4A IHSA State baseball tournament.  Morris and Lemont are both in the 3A final four. The weekend schedule in Joliet is below:

4A

Site: Joliet (Slammers Stadium)

Fri., Jun. 7

Game 1 at 4:00 pm: Providence Catholic vs. Edwardsville

Game 2 at 7:00 pm: Elmhurst York vs. Hoffman Estates Conant

Sat., Jun. 8

Game 3 at 4:00 pm: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4 at 7:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

3A

Fri., Jun. 7

Game 1 at 10:00 am: Morris vs. Crystal Lake Central

Game 2 at 1:00 pm:  Lemont  vs. Highland

Sat., Jun. 8

Game 3 at 10:00 am: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

