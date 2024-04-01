Lou Conter, Last Survivor Of USS Arizona From Pearl Harbor Attack, Dies At 102

The USS Arizona Memorial is seen during a ceremony to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Honolulu County, Hawaii. Pearl Harbor Survivors, World War II veterans and their families gather in Pearl Harbor to commemorate those who perished 82 years ago. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

HONOLULU (AP) — The last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has died.

Lou Conter was 102.

The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and Marines in the 1941 attack that launched the United States into World War II. Conter was a quartermaster, standing on the main deck of the Arizona as Japanese planes flew overhead on Dec. 7 that year.

His autobiography recounts how he joined other survivors in tending to the injured.

The Wisconsin native later flew 200 combat missions in the Pacific during World War II and retired in 1967 after 28 years in the Navy.

Conter’s daughter, Louann Daley, says her father passed away at his home Monday in Grass Valley, California.