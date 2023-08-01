Loughran Cappel announces funding for lead service line replacement

The Village of Plainfield will receive over $437,000 in funding from the Illinois EPA to replace lead water service lines, announced State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel.

“By investing in the replacement of lead service lines, we are taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of our community,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “This funding will ensure Plainfield residents are protected against potential health risks that come with lead exposure.”

The Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects. The Village of Plainfield will receive $437,521 and anticipates replacing lead services lines along Bartlett Avenue and Evans, Amboy and Center Streets.

Many older homes still have lead service lines. Lead, a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time, can enter drinking water when pipes or fixtures corrode. Replacing lead service lines will help reduce residents’ exposure to lead.