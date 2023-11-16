1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Loughran Cappel hosts Toys for Tots drive

November 16, 2023 2:28PM CST
Share
Loughran Cappel hosts Toys for Tots drive
State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel

The holiday season is among us, and State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel is collecting toys for children across Will County.

“We often take for granted our ability to give and receive gifts during the holidays – but the reality is, hundreds of children in our community go without them each year,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “This season, let’s not only think about our own families but the families around us, too. Help us out by donating toys to the kids who need it most.”

Loughran Cappel’s office – located at 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D in Crest Hill – will serve as a Toys for Tots drop-off location now through Dec. 15. Residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages. The toys will be gifted to children in need throughout the holiday months.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute toys as Christmas gifts to children in the community.

Popular Posts

1

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
2

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
3

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Sixteen Year Old Morris High School Student Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash

Recent Posts