Loughran Cappel Invites Residents to Annual Pet Expo in Plainfield

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel has teamed up with the Plainfield Park District and Plainfield Area Public Library to host a pet expo for local residents on Sept. 7.

“Pets are a part of our family too,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “Join us for our annual fun, family-friendly event where you can bring your four-legged friends out to show them some love.”

The expo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clow Stephens Park, located at 16650 S. Lily Cache Road in Plainfield.

Families are encouraged to bring their pets for an array of photo opportunities, training demonstrations and other activities. Face painting and temporary tattoos will be available for kids, and many local pet businesses will have booths with unique pet products.

Contact Senator Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 for additional information.