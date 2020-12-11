Loughran Cappel joins the Illinois State Senate
Joliet native Meg Loughran Cappel was sworn in to represent the 49th State Senate District on Thursday.
Loughran Cappel is ready to advocate for Will and Kendall County families in Springfield.
“It is an honor to represent the hardworking families of our district in Springfield,” Loughran Cappel said. “We have important decisions to make this upcoming legislative session and I am ready to fight to protect our local businesses, ensure our children and educators have the resources to be successful and for common sense measures that will grow our region’s economy.”
Loughran Cappel has served the community as a special education teacher, school board member and has volunteered at different organizations throughout Will County.
As a small business owner and mother of three, she understands the importance of affordable health care and working toward making post-high school education and job training programs accessible.
She pledges to continue to advocate for the values and issues important to the people of the 49th State Senate District.
“I look forward to tackling these important issues and working in a bipartisan manner to guarantee the government is working for the taxpayers of our state,” Loughran Cappel said.
The 49th State Senate District includes all or parts of Joliet, Plainfield, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Shorewood, Oswego, Crest Hill, Boulder Hill, Naperville, Montgomery, Aurora and Channahon. Previously, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant held the office before she opted to run successfully for Will County Executive this year.