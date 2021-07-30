Loughran Cappel, Manley partner to host Secretary of State mobile unit

Motorists who have been unable to visit a driver services facility to renew their driver’s licenses and purchase vehicle stickers will be able to attend a free mobile unit event, sponsored by SenatorMeg Loughran Cappel (D–Shorewood) and Representative Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) in partnership with the secretary of state’s office.
The free event will be available to residents Tuesday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the IBEW 176 Hall, located at 1100 NE Frontage Road in Joliet.
“I encourage folks to take advantage of this safe and convenient way to renew driver’s licenses or vehicle registration,” Loughran Cappel said. “The secretary of state’s mobile unit is a one-stop-shop to help residents utilize these vital state services.”
The unit operates like a DMV office and offers driver’s license renewals, identification cards and license plate stickers. REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit, however, the deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended to May 3, 2023. Attendees must wear face coverings, and social distancing rules must be followed.
“With the Secretary of State’s Office being closed for much of the past year, there has never been a better time to take advantage of the many services the Mobile Driver Service Unit offers,” said Manley. “I highly encourage residents to skip the long lines and use this opportunity to conveniently access the Secretary of State’s services.”
In addition, Loughran Cappel and Manley invites local veterans to utilize this event to add a veteran’s designation to their driver’s license or state ID. For veteran designation, residents must bring their DD-214 or NAF 13038. For more information about veteran ID services, call the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 1-800-437-9824.
With questions or for additional information, contact Senator Loughran Cappel’s office at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com or call 815-267-6119 or call Rep. Manley’s office at (815) 725-2741.