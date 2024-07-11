Loughran Cappel secures over $3.6 million for local pre-apprenticeship programs

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel secured a strong investment for Joliet Junior College, Village of Romeoville and the City of Lockport to increase opportunities in the trade industry and expand the clean energy talent pipeline.

“Expanding the trades gives people a path to secure stable, good-paying careers in a high-demand industry,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “We have worked to expand opportunities and bring more jobs to Will County and these key investments will open a number of doors for residents.”

The Climate Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program prioritizes underrepresented populations and people living in communities that have historically faced economic and environmental barriers, bolstering a diverse workforce in the clean energy industry.

Joliet Junior College, Village of Romeoville and the City of Lockport will receive a combined total over $3.6 million to create a diverse pool of talented and qualified candidates in construction and building trades.