Loughran Cappel to host Coffee and Conversation in Romeoville

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel will meet with local residents to discuss how she can best serve the 49th District at her Coffee and Conversation event next week in Romeoville.

“Every month I get the opportunity to hear from residents about their needs and what is important to them,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “Fall session is almost here, and I’m looking forward to hearing from people about their thoughts and bringing their ideas back with me to Springfield.”

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Tasty Waffle, located at 642 S. Weber Rd. in Romeoville.

Every monthly Coffee and Conversation serves as an open forum for members of the community to converse with the senator and each other about local and state issues.

This event is free and open to residents of the area. If any questions or concerns arise, people can contact Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or visit her website at www.SenatorLoughranCappel.com.