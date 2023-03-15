Loughran Cappel to host mobile DMV in Plainfield

Motorists who have been unable to visit a driver services facility to renew their driver’s licenses and purchase vehicle stickers will be able to attend a free mobile unit event, sponsored by State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel in partnership with the secretary of state’s office.

The free event will be available to drivers Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainfield Law Enforcement Multi Purpose Room located at 14300 S. Coil Plus Dr. in Plainfield.

“The secretary of state’s mobile unit is a one-stop shop to help people utilize these important state services,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “I encourage residents to take advantage of this convenient way to renew their driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations.”

The unit operates like a DMV office and offers driver’s license renewals, identification cards and license plate stickers.

Loughran Cappel reminds residents that REAL ID services will not be available at the mobile unit. The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been extended to May 7, 2025.

In addition, Loughran Cappel invites local veterans to utilize this event to add a veteran’s designation to their driver’s license or state ID. For veteran designation, residents must bring their DD-214 or NAF 13038. For more information about veteran ID services, residents can call the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at 1-800-437-9824.

With questions or for additional information, residents can contact Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 or visit SenatorLoughranCappel.com.