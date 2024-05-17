Loughran Cappel to host mobile Secretary of State event in Plainfield

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel is hosting a mobile Secretary of State event in Plainfield on June 8 to give area residents the opportunity to access DMV services at a location within the community.

“The mobile unit makes it easier for people to receive necessary services at a convenient location,” said Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood). “Spots are very limited — I encourage interested residents to make an appointment today.”

The event will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Plainfield Police Department, located at 14300 Coil Plus Dr. in Plainfield. Appointments must be made by calling Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119.

Attendees will have the option to apply for a Real ID at the mobile event, in addition to these services:

Driver’s licenses (renewal or corrected)

State ID cards (first-time, renewal, duplicate or corrected)

License plate renewal stickers

Motor vehicle registration

Organ donor registration

Residents must bring proper documentation for services at this event. A list of acceptable documents can be found here.

In addition to DMV services, representatives from the Illinois Treasurer’s office will be onsite to check if residents have unclaimed funds or property. The ICash program has returned more than $1 billion in assets to Illinois residents.