Loughran Cappel urges residents to submit nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame

To highlight seniors who are leaders in community service, education, the arts and the labor force, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood) is urging residents to nominate an adult age 65 and over to the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.
“This is one small way to highlight older residents in our lives that are making a positive impact on our community,” Loughran Cappel said. “Take some time to recognize older adults for their achievements and contributions to making District 49 a better place to live.”
The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults’ accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, four Illinoisans age 65 or older are inducted into the hall of fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force.
The Illinois Department on Aging, the agency that accepts the nominations for the hall of fame, helps older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity and quality of life.
Nominations for 2022 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame.