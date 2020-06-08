Louis Joliet Mall Open With Changes To Hours of Operation
Louis Joliet Mall/md
The Louis Joliet Mall has reopened with reduced hours of operation. The mall opened on Friday, June 5, 2020.
- Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.
Parking
- All parking lots are open. They ask that you please maintain six feet of distance between cars.
Entrances/Exits
- They’ll have all entrances and exits available where you’ll see signage with health and safety guidelines.
- Look for hand sanitizer stations; please feel free to use them upon entering and exiting the mall.
- For more information on restaurants and other safety checks click here.