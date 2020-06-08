      Breaking News
Louis Joliet Mall Open With Changes To Hours of Operation

Jun 8, 2020 @ 9:13am
The Louis Joliet Mall has reopened with reduced hours of operation. The mall opened on Friday, June 5, 2020.

  • Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Parking

  • All parking lots are open.  They ask that you please maintain six feet of distance between cars.

Entrances/Exits

  • They’ll have all entrances and exits available where you’ll see signage with health and safety guidelines.
  • Look for hand sanitizer stations; please feel free to use them upon entering and exiting the mall.
  • For more information on restaurants and other safety checks click here.
