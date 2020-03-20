Louis Joliet Mall Remains Open But With Reduced Hours
Major retailers have been closing their doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak and CDC recommendations of social distancing. But the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet will remain open with reduced hours. A statement on their website below.
As the rapidly evolving news of the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remains our top priority. At Louis Joliet Mall, we are continuing to make informed decisions based on state and national guidelines as well as advice from local health authorities.
While mass gatherings have been canceled, spaces, where people are constantly moving such as airports, shopping malls and centers, grocery stores or similar spaces, remain open per public guidelines. However, with the support of our local health department, Louis Joliet Mall will reduce its hours beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
The temporary hours are:
- Monday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Please check with individual stores, restaurants, and any exterior-facing tenants at the center as they may have varying hours so they can continue to provide support and services to our communities. Additionally, all center events have been canceled through Tuesday, March 31.
Macy’s along with JC Penney are closed. Other major retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Old Navy are also closed.
We will continue to work together as we monitor this situation, follow national guidelines and continue discussions with local health officials. Updates can be found on our website and social channels. For current health updates, state guidelines can be found here www.dph.illinois.gov and the information from the CDC can be found here www.cdc.gov.
Thank you for your support and understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together.